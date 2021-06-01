Save $200+ on this complete 5.1 Klipsch home theater bundle at $599 shipped

Adorama is now offering the Klipsch Reference R-610F 5.1 Home Theater Pack for $599 shipped. Regularly up to 1,549 at Adorama, this bundle more typically sells in the $800 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. For comparison, the same bundle without the subwoofer is on sale for just under $700 at Amazon. Injection molded graphite (IMG) woofer cones, these linear travel suspension tweeters, and 90×90 Tractrix horn technology are in place here for a complete, high-end home theater upgrade. This bundle includes two floorstanding speakers, a sub woofer, center channel and a pair of satellites, with at least $200 in savings. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If this TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar at $100 won’t cut it, take a look at the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1 model instead. This 2021 solution comes in at a fraction of today’s lead deal to improve your home theater audio at $148 shipped. While it certainly won’t provide a true 5.1 setup like today’s Klipsch offering, nor is it as powerful, but it does ship with a separate wireless subwoofer, carries 4+ star ratings, and is arguably even easier to implement into your existing space.

We are also still tracking a number of hangover 4K TV deals from yesterday’s Memorial Day festivities alongside everything else in our home theater deal hub. There, you’ll find deals on Anker Nebula projectors as well as up to $150 off Philips soundbars, this more affordable Klipsch 5.1 Theater System with wireless sub at $300, and much more. Just be sure to check out this deal on Govee’s Bluetooth 66-foot RGB LED Light Strip to add some ambiance to your theater setup.

More on the Klipsch Reference 5.1 Home Theater Pack:

R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker – Grille (installed) – 2 Feet – 4 Screws – Quick Setup Guide – Warranty – Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker – Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair) – Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10″ 300W Powered Subwoofer, Blac

TRACTRIX HORN TECHNOLOGY – Klipsch exclusive 90×90 Tractrix horn technology ensures that the R-610F high frequency energy is aimed at the listener and reduces artificial reverb or filtering caused by indirect sound bouncing off of walls. Using this proprietary focused technology gives you the best clarity, dynamics, and detail

