Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 85-inch P-series 4K Dolby Vision HomeKit/AirPlay 2 Smart UHDTV for $2,399.99 with free scheduled delivery. Matched at Walmart. For comparison, it has a list price of $3,100, goes for around $2,900 right now, and today’s deal matches the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only once before. WIth a crisp 4K display powered by VIZIO’s Quantum X technology, this TV is perfect for high-end home theaters. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG formats, you’ll be able to enjoy properly-lit high-dynamic range scenes. There’s 4K120 support here as well, with AMD FreeSync for the latest game consoles or graphics cards, should you have one. You’ll also find built-in AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Assistant support for smart home tie-ins. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great home theater deals.

More on VIZIO’s 85-inch 4K UHDTV:

Dolby Vision HDR: Dolby Vision Transforms your TV experience with dramatic imaging – incredible brightness, contrast, and color that bring entertainment to life before your eyes. In addition, this TV supports HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range formats.

4K Ultra HD: With over 8 million pixels — 4 times the resolution of 1080p — enjoy every scene in breathtaking detail.

ProGaming EngineTM: With 4K 120Hz gaming support, ProGaming Engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with a unique suite of gaming features that provide smoother graphics, more responsive gaming, and better 4K HDR picture quality – Variable Refresh Rate matches the refresh rate between your console and TV for tear and stutter free gaming at the lowest input lag.

