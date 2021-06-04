Bring HomeKit support to the backyard, meross dual smart outlet now $20 (Nearly 25% off)

Milesi Home (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the meross HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $6 on-page coupon. Today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate, slightly below the larger dual model on sale right here, and the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the non-HomeKit model that regularly fetches $20, this one is ready to be integrated into your smart Apple home right out of the box (also supports Google Assistant, Alexa, and SmartThings). The IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets are ideal for your outdoor electronics, lighting, and holiday decorations while providing remote smartphone and voice control. That’s alongside the usual scheduling and timer support for energy savings and convenience. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $20, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable HomeKit smart plug ready to take on the elements and from a brand you can trust. If you can do without the HomeKit support though, this HBN Outdoor Smart Plug drops down to $18 Prime shipped right now. It carries similarly solid ratings and provides much of the same smart functionality, just without the HomeKit support.

And for more meross deals, head over to our previous roundup for price drops on smart outdoor plug bundles, dimmer switches, bulbs, and much more.

The check out our roundup of the best smart plugs of 2021 and everything else on sale in our smart home deal hub. Today’s Gold Box has some great offers on Reolink solar-powered cameras, this Kasa color-changing dimmable Alexa/Assistant smart bulb dropped down to $13, and be sure to hit up our ongoing Philips Hue deals right here.

More on the meross HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug:

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

2 Individual Outlets and reliable connection: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!