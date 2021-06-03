Philips Hue’s Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus comes bundled with a hub for $90 ($140 value)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus bundled with the Hue Bridge for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, today’s offer amounts to the second-best value to date, saves you $50, and marks the lowest price of the year. With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant thanks to the bundled hub. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with just the Bluetooth connectivity or who already have a hub want to consider just going with the Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus by itself for $80. While it’s certainly not as good of a value as the lead deal, it’ll let you benefit from much of the same multicolor lighting and smart home control for less.

Otherwise, go check out all of the other markdowns currently in our smart home guide. This morning we saw a pair of notable price cuts go live on Eve HomeKit accessories at 20% off, which are down to the best prices of the year. Delivering both an energy-monitoring smart power strip and in-wall light switch, pricing starts at $40.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

