meross smart home gear from $18: 4-pack plugs, HomeKit outlets, and more up to 30% off

We have spotted a number of notable meross mart home gear on sale today at Amazon starting from $18. The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $26, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked this year and the lowest total we can find. This is the Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings model (HomeKit deals below), that offers both voice and smartphone control over your new outlets and anything plugged into them. meross makes use of the same chip supplier as Amazon Echo that apparently offers “longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower disconnection rate than most of its competitors.” The usual schedule and timer support is in place here along with the subsequent convenience and energy savings. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More meross deals and details below.

More meross smart home deals:

Dive into our roundup fo the best smart plugs of 2021 right here, then head over to our smart home guide for even more deals. We have a great offer available on Govee’s Bluetooth 66-foot RGB LED as well as Kwikset’s Premise HomeKit Smart Lock, the ecobee SmartThermostat, and much more right here.

More on the meross Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs:

APP Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere with Internet access on your smart phone with the Meross app. You can check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere any time. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

Voice Control: Control your devices hands free, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification-User Guide” to see the latest configuration method.

