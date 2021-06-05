FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At under $13, it’s hard to beat this 39-piece portable tool kit (Save 41%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
41% off Under $13

Amazon is offering the DNA MOTORING 39-piece Portable Tool Kit for $12.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 41% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you just bought your first home or simply need to replenish your tool repertoire, this kit is an affordable way to get the job done. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. Examples of what you’ll get include a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s really hard to undercut the value above, but if your needs are basic, Stalwart’s 6-piece Hand Tool Set is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll only six items, but they include a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. As with the lead deal, everything can be easily hauled and organized using the included case.

Why stop there when there are several other deals that could be right up your alley? Examples include Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw at $59 or its 16-inch Electric Tiller for $109. After checking those discounts out, peek at Home Depot’s latest markdowns with up to $520 off Milwaukee tools and combo kits and up to $260 off RYOBI power tools and more.

DNA MOTORING 39-piece Portable Tool Kit features:

  • DNA Motoring tools are manufactured from heat-treated high-grade steel alloy, chrome plated to resist corrosion and include comfortable rubberized non-slip handles
  • The compact case measures 12. 5”x7. 5”x3. 25” and is made of ABS plastic keeps everything, clean organized and easy to use.
  • Well thought out components that include hammer, knife, scissors, tape measure, pliers, hex keys and screwdrivers.

