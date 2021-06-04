FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw (1+ year low, 30% off)

-
Save $25 $59

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Corded Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw (SWJ803E) for $59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Today’s offer shaves $25 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year by $13. If the trees in your yard aren’t looking as manicured as you’d like, this handy tool is here to save the day. The pole extends from 5.8 to 8.8 feet in length, providing you with an up to 14-foot overhead reach. Believe it or not, this unit weighs less than 8 pounds, making it a lightweight solution that’s easy to maneuver throughout whatever project you’re carrying out. An 8-amp motor allows it to cut through up to 9.5-inch branches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ensure your cuts are a breeze to execute with 1-quart of Husqvarna Bar and Chain Oil at $7. A bit of this on your pole saw’s blade will optimize performance by reducing both heat and friction. Applying this will also extend the lifespan of your bar, chain, and sprocket, making this a great way to spend a bit of today’s savings.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109. You can also cash in on up to $150 off Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, and more. And if you want to spend more time embracing the outdoors, we’ve spotted Celestron’s SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars fall at $69, in addition to Amazon’s #1 new release camping tent at $49, and even Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent for $116.50.

Sun Joe Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw features:

  • VERSATILE: Ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs
  • TELESCOPING: Pole extends from 5. 8 ft. To 8. 8 ft. for up to 14 ft. overhead reach
  • MULTI-ANGLE: Head adjusts from 0° to 30°
  • POWERFUL: 8-amp motor cuts branches up to 9. 5-Inches thick

