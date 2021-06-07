FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BenQ’s 4K DLP Projector with HDR and up to 300-inch displays now $949 (Up to $500 off)

-
$949

Premium AV (100% positive feedback in the last 90-days) Amazon is now offering the BenQ TK800M 4K DLP Projector with HDR for $949 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly as much as 1,449 at Best Buy and more typically fetching around $1,100 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $500 in savings, a new Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. This is a perfect chance to bring home a well-rated 4K projector for the summer and beyond. Alongside the UHD picture quality (3840 x 2160 Ultra HD), it also has 3000 lumens of brightness, a “lower input lag” for 4K gaming, dual HDMI inputs, and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. This model can produce a display up to 300-inches wide to make summer movie nights even more epic. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Mode details below. 

If you don’t mind sticking with a 1080p model, you can save a fortune with the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini. It can still produce an up to 170-inch display and is compatible with a wide range of input methods at $65 shipped (after you clip the on-page coupon). This model also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 18,700 Amazon customers and slightly undercuts the VANKYO Cinemango 720p model on sale for $70 at Best Buy today.

We also have some great deals live on Anker Nebula projectors (Capsule II R2-D2 hands-on review right here). Just be sure to check out our rundown of BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector, the brand new 12,000-hour Epson models, and these premium high-end Sony 4K projectors with X1 processors as well. 

More on the BenQ TK800M 4K DLP Projector:

  • 4K PROJECTION TECHNOLOGY – 8.3 million distinct pixels deliver awe-inspiring 4K UHD image quality with stunning clarity and crisply defined details. NOT Double HD or 2K like other manufacturers
  • DLP BETTER BY DESIGN – DLP Technology provides a better image resolution and quality without the “jaggier” and more pixelated compared to other technologies
  • PLAY GAMES IN 4K!: Play your favorite console games in sharp 4K and picture quality. Lower input lag on this projector makes gaming fun on your PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and others!

