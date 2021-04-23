FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Epson projector packs 3,800-lumen brightness, 12,000-hour life span, more [Deal]

A new Epson projector has arrived, and while it doesn’t wield a 4K resolution, it does manage to keep cost in check, considering it’s from a well-known and respected brand. The latest from Epson is ready to work with Apple TV, Chromecast, and more, thanks to a built-in HDMI port, and is able to create up to a 300-inch screen. Brightness levels are also pretty solid with a 3,800-lumen rating in tow. Epson’s 3-chip technology replicates 100% of the RGB color signal, ensuring every frame can look as accurate as possible. Continue reading to learn more.

New Epson projector finds middle ground among its siblings

While the latest Epson projector doesn’t boast a native 4K resolution, it’s ready to accept UHD inputs. It can project anywhere from a 30- to 300-inch screen at a native resolution of 1024 by 768 three times thanks to 3LCD technology. This feature is commonly found across the Epson projector lineup and is said to create “consistent, true-to-life images.” Reproduction is touted as displaying up to 1.07 billion colors.

Despite having a native 4:3 aspect ratio, this Epson offering supports resizing to both 16:9 and 16:10 frames. The lamp lasts up to 12,000 hours before needing to be swapped out, which equates to 10 years of usage when utilizing this unit for three hours each day. Contrast ratio is 16,000:1 and connectivity options found along the back include HDMI, USB, VGA, RCA, and more. Fan noise ranges from 28 to 37dB depending on which mode is currently activated.

Pricing and availability

The new EX5280 Epson projector is up for grabs right now at both Best Buy and Amazon. The list price is $629.99, but Amazon shopping can cash in for less, thanks for a $50 discount that lowers cost to $579.99. As of this moment, there are no shipping delays.

9to5Toys’ Take

With companies like Anker, Optoma, ViewSonic, and others continuously ratcheting up the competition, the latest Epson projector finds itself in a difficult position. One of the instances where this release makes some amount of sense is when going head-to-head with other Epson releases.

When shopping the Epson brand, you’ll need to either spend considerably more for a unit with a higher resolution or get away with forking over less cash by downgrading to a model that isn’t as bright. While many Anker projectors undercut on cost, native resolution doesn’t tend to surpass the new Epson projector until pricing does as well. That being said, Optoma and ViewSonic sell a variety of budget-focused 1080p models.

