Wyze’s customizable ANC wireless headphones see new low at $58 shipped

Wyze Labs (96% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones for $57.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Going steady for $68 these past few months, this rare price drop brings us a quick $10 savings and a new all-time low. Centered on the 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation, these over-ear headphones are powered by 40mm drivers with EQ tuning customization available in the app. They offer 20-hours of battery life off a single charge, plus built-in Alexa and a voice-isolating microphone for calls or recording. Over 750 customers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating, and you can hit up our launch coverage for an even closer look. See more below.

If you can live without the added Alexa and Wyze app connectivity, VANKYO might be able to serenade you all summer long for even less than our lead deal. These over-ear ANC headphones tout a 30-hour battery life, memory foam cups, and a crisp internal microphone for only $40 shipped. Already down $10 from the usual rate and nearly $20 under our lead deal, you’d be hard pressed to find a better bargain than these Hi-Fi headphones. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,900 customers.

And in this corner, weighing in with 20-hours of battery life, 11-layer sound filtering, and on-board Alexa/Assistant, it’s the Bose 700 ANC Wireless Headphones! Right now they’re at the best price we’ve ever tracked, but if you’re not quite ready to drop $254 on some premium beats, then check out our headphones guide for all the latest savings.

Wyze ANC Wireless Headphones feature:

Wyze Headphones let you put the outside world on mute so you can focus on getting your work done while eliminating noisy distractions. We partnered with audio engineers to create an affordable pair of headphones that feel and sound like top shelf brands – from the 20mm responsive memory foam earpads to the dual 40mm TPU composite diaphragm drivers – Wyze Headphones create a truly personal and private experience.

