Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $69 for Memorial Day (Reg. $100)

As part of its Memorial Day sale, BuyDig is offering the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $30 off the going rate, one of the best prices we have tracked in 2021, and the lowest we can find. If you’re yet to dive into one of the most popular one-pot dinner solutions, now’s your chance. This is a 7-in-1 multi-cooker with a 6-quart capacity and 13 smart preset meal programs. Alongside the food-grade stainless steel cooking pot and blue LCD display, this model is a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker.” It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 157,000 Amazon customers. More deist below.

As of right now, this is the best price we can find on any 6-quart Instant Pot model. Even the previous-generation Stars Wars models are up at $100 and the 3-quart Duo Nova will run you the same price as today’s lead deal via Amazon. The only real options we can find right now on Amazon is this 5.2-quart COMFEE multi-cooker at $50 with solid ratings from over 5,700 customers. It has slightly less preset cooking modes, but will provide a very similar experience in a smaller form-factor for less.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The 6Qt model is the most popular size, with a capacity to cook for up to 6 people – if you’re on the fence about which size is right for you, you can’t go wrong with the 6Qt

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated micro-processor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods

