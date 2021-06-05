FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SSD sale from $40: Samsung, PNY, Fantom, more (Up to 27% off)

-
AmazonSamsungStorage
27% off From $40

Amazon is offering the Samsung 980 PRO 250GB NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $20 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design that offers up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. It paves the way for lightning-fast app and game launches. This is a great option for storing frequently used apps and even your entire operating system. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals from $40.

More storage on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out our new guide which debates whether or not you should build your own NAS or buy one. A couple of other discounts worth peeking at include Acer’s 280Hz 0.5ms gaming monitor at $330 and Amazon’s Urban Laptop Sleeve at under $7. On the news front, we covered Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock earlier this week with 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz support.

Samsung 980 PRO 250GB NVMe Solid-State Drive features:

  • Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing
  • 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 7000 MB/s
  • Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

Storage

About the Author

Allure’s monthly Beauty Box subscription falls to...
This modern leather lamp offers a USB charging port at ...
Lighten your EDC with minimal front pocket wallets + mo...
Rechargeable OLIGHT S2R II 1,150-lumen flashlight nears...
At under $13, it’s hard to beat this 39-piece por...
Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portabl...
Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view wit...
Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. Tr...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Take storage on-the-go with these HDD/M.2 NVMe external USB-C/A enclosures from $6.50

From $6.50 Learn More
Reg. $23

Allure’s monthly Beauty Box subscription falls to 2021 low at $16 for your first month

$16 Learn More
41% off

This modern leather lamp offers a USB charging port at $20 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

$20 Learn More
Save now

Lighten your EDC with minimal front pocket wallets + more from $10 in Amazon’s Gold Box

From $10 Learn More
Save now

Rechargeable OLIGHT S2R II 1,150-lumen flashlight nears Amazon low at under $49, more

From $23..50 Learn More
41% off

At under $13, it’s hard to beat this 39-piece portable tool kit (Save 41%)

Under $13 Learn More
55% off

Prep for your summer road trip with this 12V DC portable programmable tire inflator at $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
Orig. $499

Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum plummets by $300 in latest refurb. sale, now $200

$200 Learn More