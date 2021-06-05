SSD sale from $40: Samsung, PNY, Fantom, more (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 980 PRO 250GB NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $20 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design that offers up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. It paves the way for lightning-fast app and game launches. This is a great option for storing frequently used apps and even your entire operating system. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals from $40.

Samsung 980 PRO 250GB NVMe Solid-State Drive features:

Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing

980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 7000 MB/s

Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more

