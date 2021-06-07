QNAP’s 2-bay NAS features expandable RAM, PCIe, more at $269, its best price of 2021

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS for $269 shipped with the code 93XRE26 at checkout. This is down $50 from its normal $319 going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked since it hit $230 back in November of last year. If you’ve yet to take a dive into the world of network attached storage, this QNAP model is a great choice. It features dual 3.5-inch HDD slots, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 ports. Plus, there’s a built-in HDMI output to turn it into a media hub, as well as PCIe expansion, should you need it. This NAS ships with 2GB of DDR4 RAM, however, it can be upgraded to 8GB if that’s not quite enough. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Update 6/7 @ 2:42 PM: Adorama is offering the Synology DiskStation DS1621+ 6-bay NAS for $679.99 shipped with the code SYNCAM15 at checkout. Down from its normal $800 going rate, today’s deal knocks $120 off and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Sure we’ve seen 2-bay NAS go for lower before, but never with the I/O or capabilities that the QNAP above offers. However, you can pick up a Synology 2-bay NAS for $170 with 512MB of RAM if you’re on a tighter budget. It still has the same two 3.5-inch HDD bays that today’s lead deal does, but with fewer overall resources and not as expandable.

If you’ve never considered running a NAS, then the thought of spending $269, or even $170 on one could be a bit overwhelming. Well, we recently went in-depth on the pros and cons of either buying a NAS off the shelf or building your own with hardware that’s already at your house. This article is a must-read, whether you buy a NAS today or decide to build one.

More on the QNAP 2-Bay NAS:

Securely expand your network storage capacity with the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS Enclosure, which supports up to two hot-swappable 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA III drives that can be set up in RAID 0, 1, JBOD, or Single configuration. Powered by an Intel Celeron dual-core processor with 2GB of DDR4 memory, this 2-bay NAS enclosure is designed to efficiently back up your data, share files, and stream 4K media to connected users with a maximum read and write speed of 982 MB/s and 892 MB/s, respectively.

