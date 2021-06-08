We first looked at the wired version of the Model D back in March of last year and then the wireless Model O in February of this year. Well, it’s time to take a look at the Model D Wireless, a newcomer to the scene. With 71 hours of battery life and a price of just $80, it’s easy to say this could be the mouse that changes you, just like the Model O changed Jordan earlier this year. What all does the Glorious Model D Wireless bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look.

Glorious Model D Wireless weighs in at just 69g

Using the beloved right-handed frame of the Model D, the Wireless version of Glorious’ mouse “perfectly cradles your palm.” This is based around the ergonomic design that’s well-suited for longer gaming sessions or extended productivity workflows. The overall design helps to reduce hand strain, according to Glorious.

Another area that helps you during longer gaming sessions is how lightweight it is. You’ll find that it weighs in at just 69g, and the included G-Skates make it “sail across your mousepad” with “minimal effort.” As someone who’s used full-weight mice for years, switching to an ultralight a few months back is something that I just can’t turn away from. It’s helped me have a quicker response in certain games and makes story-based titles more enjoyable, and the Model D Wireless is no exception.

All-new proprietary mouse switches in partnership with Kailh

This is also Glorious’ debut mouse that features “new and improved proprietary switches” that the company made in collaboration with Kailh. As someone who recently migrated to Kailh switches in a keyboard, I’m very curious how they feel in a mouse.

Lag-free BAMF wireless technology delivers 71 hours of battery life

With the Model D Wireless, you’ll only have to plug in every three days…of constant use. That’s right — it can run for up to 71 hours on a single charge, which should be enough to get you through nearly 10 days of 8-hours-per-day gaming. If you game an average of 2-3 hours per day, you can go nearly a month before having to plug it in.

Pricing and availability

The Glorious Model D Wireless will retail for $79.99 and is slated to launch “soon.” There will be no pre-order window or batch ordering, and the mouse is said to be “fully in stock on launch day.” Basically, Glorious is just waiting for the stock to reach the warehouse before they put the mouse up for sale.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!