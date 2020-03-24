Most gaming mice we hear about are from well-known companies like Razer and Logitech. But if you’re not looking around at enthusiast reviews and forums, you might not know about the other smaller companies creating some really great peripherals. Glorious PC Gaming Race has been producing some awesome products designed for gamers who aren’t satisfied with the status quo. The Glorious Model D is the latest offering in their lineup of mice and packs a comfortable ergonomic design while still keeping the price at an impressive $50. Check out the video below to see it in action.

Out of the Box

Just like with their older mice, the Model O and O-, the Model D features a honeycomb design throughout the shell. This helps to reduce weight and can also increase airflow to help with sweaty palms when gaming.

The Model D is a right-handed design with six programmable buttons. By default, the button on top behind the scroll wheel will loop through the four pre-programmed DPI settings which go from 400 up to 3,200. There are two additional DPI modes that can be enabled within the Glorious software for a total of six, if you need more.

Color options

This is the matte white variant, but Glorious also has a glossy white, as well as matte and glossy black available. Though be warned, the glossy finish costs an additional $10. The newest mouse in Glorious’ line-up, the Model D features some ergonomic differences from the previous models. It is the same length as the Model O but is both taller and wider. These dimensions and design are pretty similar to the Deathadder V2 from Razer, so the Model D feels very familiar and comfortable for me.

Glorious Model D: Video

Features

One of the main goals of the Model D was a lightweight mouse, and Glorious has managed to keep the weight down to about 68g. For comparison, the recently refreshed Deathadder v2 from Razer weighs 82g. If you’re looking to shed even more weight though, Glorious’ own Model O- comes in at just 58g, and the new Razer Viper Mini weighs just 61g.

For the sensor, Glorious went with a common standard, the Pixart 3360. This sensor allows sensitivity up to 12000 DPI. If you want a little easier glide on your mousepad, the Model D also comes with large attachable PTFE feet. Mounting these feet with the adhesive increases the sliding surface substantially.

Glorious RGB

Of course, what would a gaming mouse be without RGB? The Glorious Model D features quite a bit of RGB and because of its perforated design, those colorful lights shine through even more. If you want to customize the lighting design, you’ll want to download Glorious’ software to make those adjustments.

Though the software isn’t necessary to use the Model D, if you want to make changes, you’ll need to download it from their website. In the app, you can make changes to DPI settings, RGB, mouse bindings and macros as well as dig further into some configuration options.

In Use

All of this translates into a great feeling mouse for gaming. Glorious has put together a pretty incredible package for $50. The ergonomic design paired with its lightweight and colorful RGB display make the Model D a great choice.

Combined with the Model O and O-, Glorious has a great line-up of lightweight mice available for different sizes and styles. I find the Model D very comfortable, I think because it is a similar design to the Deathadder v2. I haven’t tried the O or O- yet, but Glorious has all of the dimensions listed on their website to help find the right fit for you.

Glorious got their start in mouse pads and also carries a widely popular customizable keyboard so be sure to check out some of their other products while you’re on the website.

