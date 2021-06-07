Prime Day is just a few weeks away now, and ahead of the 48-hour event, we’re helping you prepare with some essential tips and tricks so you don’t miss out on the best deals. Amazon’s summer sale is one of the more anticipated savings events of the year, and 2021 looks to be delivering on that with even more momentum than last year. Packed with deep discounts and non-stop Lightning deals, you’ll want to head below for all of the best ways to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day Essentials: memberships, credit cards, bookmarks

One of the trade marks of Prime Day each year is that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership in order to lock in the deep discounts, and 2021 is no exception. Those who already aren’t subscribed to the service will pay $119 for a year, or $12.99 by going the monthly route. And if you’re looking to make the most of your cash ahead of the shopping event, don’t forget that new customers can also take advantage of a free trial.

On the topic of Amazon’s in-house credit cards, we’ve found these offerings to provide plenty of benefits and drawbacks for year-round use. But with Prime Day on the horizon, signing up for one might make sense if there are some larger purchases on the horizon. Learn more about Amazon’s selection of Prime-focused credit lines right here.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day: Update your shipping info

With a collection of virtual doorbusters and other limited-time offers slated to go live over the 48-hour event, something as simple as having your account set up with the correct addresses can be a huge help. Sure it’s something of a no-brainer, but heading over to the your account section at the top of the Amazon homepage and clicking your addresses will let you fill in the most up-to-date information.

Find Amazon credits

While we’re expecting many of the more enticing deals to be on some larger tech purchases and the like, every little bit of extra savings can help you secure some of the best discounts of the year. Leading up to Prime Day, you can prepare by locking in some additional credit to make the retailer’s discounts drop even further.

A great way to start racking up credit is by opting for no-rush shipping on any orders to place before the big day, which will give you $1 to apply on your next order. You can learn more about this promotion right here. Regardless, this ongoing FREE $10 credit is definitely worth scooping up while you can, too.

Get ready to shop with Alexa this Prime Day

Alongside all of the discounts that we highlight on Prime Day, Amazon also likes to throw some exclusive savings to its Echo speakers with Alexa-only deals. These typically involve deep discounts on smart home accessories to go alongside your existing Echo devices, but past years have had quite a few notable offers go live over Alexa.

Of course, the best way to be prepared for Prime Day 2021 is to make sure you’re following all of the 9to5Toys accounts so you don’t miss any of the best deals. We’ll be working around the clock over the next few weeks to deliver coverage on all of the most notable deals, which you’ll find in our Amazon guide alongside this Prime Days landing page. So be sure to bookmark both of those for quick access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

