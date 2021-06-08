This industrial L-shaped desk expands your workspace for just $54 (Save 40%, New low)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 129,000+) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE L-Shaped Desk for $53.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $36 lower than the typical rate there and beats the best price we have tracked by $18. This reasonably-priced desk boasts an industrial look and provides plenty of room for all of your devices. The unit wields a symmetrical design that extends 58.7 inches in either direction, allowing it to look great in a corner, the middle of a room, and more. Its frame is said to be sturdy enough to uphold 110 pounds of weight. With more than 2,200 Amazon reviews so far, this desk has garnered a 4.7/5 star rating.

Prop up a tablet on your new desk with MoKo’s $5 Tablet Stand. It weighs less than 2 ounces, boasts a compact design, and folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad or other tablet. Believe it or not, well over 9,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average of 4.4/5 star rating.

VASAGLE L-Shaped Desk features:

Both sides of this space-saving study desk are the same length, making it easy to fit into almost any office corner. The back corner is cut off to allow cables to go where they need to, ideal when used as a gaming desk to manage cords from consoles

The large desk top is made with engineered wood, which can bear loads of up to 110 lb; naturally, a stable base keeps it all up, and this comes in the form of a robust steel frame

