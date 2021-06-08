FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GIGABYTE’s 32-inch curved monitor delivers 2K visuals at 165Hz, 1ms response, more from $300

Amazon is offering GIGABYTE’s 32-inch 165Hz 2K Curved Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on this model, saving you $50 off the leading rate. Released just last year, this hyper-speed gaming machine delivers 1440p quality visuals with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times. Sacrificing neither performance nor style, you can enjoy 32-inches of immersive gameplay on the 1500R curved screen and pick up some boosts on the battlefield as well. Aim stabilizing and FreeSync Premium can give you an edge over the competition, and the OSD sidekick menu allows you to monitor and adjust screen settings without needing to step away from the battlefield. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 gamers. See more below.

If you can get away without quite so much screen real estate, this budget-friendly offering from ASUS might just do the trick. At 27-inches, it offers 1080p visuals at 165Hz, G-SYNC compatibility, and flicker-free eye care technology for marathon sessions at $230. So while you might have to compromise on the picture quality, you can double your response speed at just 0.5ms. It’s garnered a 4.8/5 star rating from over 3,000 customers.

For even more low-cost battlestation upgrades, be sure to check out all of the best Razer Gamer Day sales happening on Amazon. You can find everything from mechanical keyboards to streaming equipment starting at just $40. And that’s just the start of what’s in store with our best PC gaming deals guide, so whether you’re a seasoned pro or looking to break into some competitive play, we’ve got you covered.

GIGABYTE 32-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • 32” 2560×1440 VA Display with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1 ms Response Time
  • Native 1500R Curvature
  • Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • VESA display HDR400 and 94% DCI-P3
  • GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick

