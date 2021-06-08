FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elgato Cam Link 4K gaming and DSLR capture device hits Amazon low at $99 (Reg. $130)

Reg. $130 $99

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K for $98.97 shipped. Regularly up to $130, today’s deal is 24% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year, and the best we can find. It is still listed at $130 via B&H for comparison’s sake. This handy little dongle allows gamers (or anyone) to capture 1080p60 or 4K footage at 30 FPS directly to a Mac or PC. This enables easy Twitch gaming streaming or the ability to capture higher-end DSLR/action cam content and the like via “ultra-low-latency technology” with USB and HDMI connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just make sure you have a mini or micro HDMI on hand, as most cameras require them and that’s how you’ll connect to the Cam Link 4K. Amazon’s mini options start at just over $6.50 Prime shipped while this micro HDMI option from UGREEN comes in at $8 Prime shipped

Then head right over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more ways to upgrade your battlestation at a major discount. The Razer Gamer Days sale is still live with big-time deals from $40 as well as Acer’s lightning-fast 280Hz 0.5ms gaming monitor, and Alienware’s new low-profile RGB gaming keyboard. Then dive into our coverage of the Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair

  • Easily connect your DSLR, camcorder, or action cam to your PC or Mac
  • Go live on any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low-latency technology
  • Broadcast in stunning quality up to 1080P60 or 4K at 30 FPS
  • Shoot and produce within your favorite tools; Real-Time Feedback
  • Record footage directly to your hard drive without time restrictions

