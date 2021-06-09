Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights, now $13 Prime shipped (All-time low)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,600+) via Amazon is offering its 25-foot Outdoor String Lights for $12.99 Prime shipped when the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this set tends to fetch $20, but the most aggressive competitors have been hovering around $16. Bearing that in mind, today’s offer will deliver roughly 20% in savings while marking the lowest price we have tracked for this set. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance to your indoor or outdoor space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 25 feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. If your reach needs to be extended, up to three strands can be connected, paving the way up to 75 feet of continuous lighting. Ratings are still pouring in, but AMIR is reputable and so far this set has a 5/5 star rating.

Update 6/9 @ 1:15 PM: US_ImaginTop (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM Solar Pathway LED Lights for $20.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just use the code AZZOK3NO at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $36 normal going rate, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A quick peek at Amazon’s list of best-sellers will show just how good of a deal the offer above actually is. That being said, you could alternatively opt for 66-feet of solar fairy lights at $11 Prime shipped. Going this route will change up the look you may have been going for, but some may end up preferring this style.

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse our fresh list of Amazon Basics trash cans and other deals from $10.50. You can also grab TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp for $26 in addition to Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light at $80. And with new outdoor lighting, you might enjoy putting Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker to use at $97.

Energy Saving – 25 feet G40 outside string light comes with 25 clear G40 bulbs and 2 spare bulb. The bulb has a candelabra (E12) socket base, 5W per bulb.

Connectable & Portable – 25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Lightweight and portable size, easy to carry and store!

