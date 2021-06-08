Add Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker to your summer BBQs at $97 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

Walmart is now offering the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker for $97 shipped. Regularly as much as $150 at Walmart, today’s deal is up to $53 in savings and the lowest we can find. This model tends to sell for around $120 at Amazon as of late but is currently out of stock. Just when you thought the summer BBQ couldn’t get any better, Masterbuilt brings 354-square inches of smoking space to take your grilling game next level. Alongside the removable wood chip tray and 1,800-watt heating element, this model has full thermostat temperature control, two chrome smoking racks, and cool touch side handles to make it easier to get it in just the right spot. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now that your summer smoker is secured, all you need is some delicious wood chips to fire it up. This 2-pound bag of Oklahoma Joe’s Hickory Wood Smoker Chips will give you a good start and comes in at just $4 Prime shipped via Amazon. It also carries solid 4+ star ratings from thousands and is made from “all natural wood chips.”

More on the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker:

With the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker, you will achieve competition-ready results in your own backyard, without the hassle of charcoal or propane. Simply plug this smoker in, set the analog controls, & it does the work! Get even, consistent smoking with the built-in temperature Gauge & thermostat temperature control. The two chrome-coated racks provide plenty of room to smokeup to 4 chickens, 2 turkeys, 2 racks or ribs, or 2 pork butts. Master the art of smoking with Masterbuilt.

