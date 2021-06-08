FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light banishes your noisy alarm for $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you want the sound of an alarm to be the last resort to waking you up, Philips’ wake-up light is here to save the day. It simulates the sunrise to help wake you up naturally and gently ease you out of bed. You can also fall back on five natural sounds or FM radio. This unit offers a sleek modern design that’s bound to look great in a wide variety of spaces. Rated 4.4/5 stars by well over 7,700 Amazon shoppers.

A viable and more affordable alternative could be Amazfit Band 5 at $35. You can set an alarm and have it vibrate to gently wake you up instead of opting for a noisy solution. You’ll also benefit from having built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, 15-day battery life, and much more. Read our launch coverage for additional information.

While we’re on the topic of fitness tracking, be sure to check out the new Upright GO S posture trainer. There are also several other deals you may be interested in like this industrial L-shaped desk at $54, the Masterbuilt Electric Smoker for $97, and even Govee’s app-enabled Interior Car RGB Strip Light Kit for $11 Prime shipped.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light features:

  • Philips wake-up lights are recommended by physicians and pharmacists for establishing a healthy sleep and wake routine
  • Simulated sunset and sunrise and choice of 5 different natural wake-up sounds
  • FM radio, tap snooze and automatic dimmable display

