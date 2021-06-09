Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans starting from $46.50 (Reg. up to $75) + more from $10.50

Amazon is now offering up to 24% off a wide range of its home products including trash cans, picture frame, coat racks, clothes hangers, and much more. One standout is the stainless steel Amazon Basics 30 Liter Soft-Close Trash Can with Foot Pedal for $46.74 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, this is 22% off the going rate, and within less than $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year or more. You’ll also find the larger 50-liter model at $63.74, down from the usual $75. Alongside the foot lever for hands-free opening and the 30-liter rectangle form factor, you’re looking at a “smudge-resistant” steel exterior with a handy stay-open mode. Having said that, there’s also a plastic interior bucket you can pull out to make things even easier when changing the bag or cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 14,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.
More Amazon Basics home goods deals:
- 6-packVacuum Compression Storage Bags $22 (Reg. $27)
- 100-pack Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers $34 (Reg. $40)
- 50-pack Kids Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers $17 (Reg. $21)
- Rectangular Wall Mirror $45.50 (Reg. $57)
- Heavy-Duty Broom $12.50 (Reg. $15)
- 3-Shelf Heavy Duty Shelving Storage Unit $34 (Reg. $45)
- And much more from $10.50…
Just be sure to browse through the early Prime Day household essentials deals as well. You’ll find some great offers on pet treats, snacks, grocery items, and much more right here. And there are plenty more early deals available ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021 this year including FREE $10 credits, an early Prime Day Audible deal, and the FREE 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited promotion. We are also seeing 4K Fire TV Editions at up to $120 off and even more right here.
More on the Amazon Basics 30 Liter Trash Can:
- SLEEK & PRACTICAL: 30 liter rectangular stainless steel trash can with manual foot lever
- QUIET HANDS-FREE LID: Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span
- SMUDGE RESISTANT STAINLESS STEEL: Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior
- REMOVABLE LINER: Heavy-duty plastic interior bucket can be easily removed for convenient waste disposal
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!