Denon’s 9.2-Ch. 8K AV Receiver touts AirPlay 2 and variable refresh rate at $300 off (refurb)

WorldWideStereo’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Denon AVR-X3700H 9.2-Channel 8K AV AirPlay 2 Receiver for $999.49 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings for those who don’t mind taking the refurbished route for their next home theater upgrade. Marking the best price of the year, this is $200 under the Amazon low and a rare opportunity to save on one of Denon’s flagship releases. With the ability to drive a 9.2-channel home theater setup, the Denon AVR-X3700H receiver sports plenty of notable features headlined by being the brand’s first model to support 8K passthrough at 60Hz, or 4K at 120Hz. That’s alongside integrated AirPlay 2 support, variable refresh rate for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers, as well as eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal comes backed by a 2-year warranty as accustomed for everything in eBay’s new Certified Refurbished store. That’s alongside the added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here.

Those who can live without the 8K passthrough support or variable refresh rate integration will want to check out the Denon DRA-800H AV Receiver for a more affordable home theater upgrade. This model steps down to being able to power a 2-channel audio array, but enters with a more affordable $549 price tag. You’re also getting AirPlay 2 here, alongside many of the same features noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 170 customers.

Or if you’d rather just stick with a more streamlined option for elevating movie night audio, going with a sound bar can make a noticeable different over your TV’s built-in speakers. Right now, we’re tracking some of the discounts on the all-new Polk React Sound Bar at $199 alongside some of the add-on accessories from $179. These aren’t going to replicate the movie theater experience in quite the same way as either Denon receiver, but are certainly worth a look for those who don’t have room for a full surround sound setup.

Denon AVR-X3700H AV Receiver features:

Featuring discrete high-current amplifiers on all channels, the AVR-X3700H delivers high-power performance at 105W per channel (8 ohms, 20Hz-20kHz, THD: 0.08%,2 ch. driven) to ensure a powerful and precise entertainment experience, every time. The AVR-X3700H features an advanced HDMI section with HDCP 2.3 support, and video processing with 4K and 8K pass-through and upscaling for HDMI sources. Upgrade your expectations in home theater entertainment

