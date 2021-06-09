FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale cuts extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes an extra 30% off with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, COACH, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. A standout for summer is the men’s Ralph Lauren Short-Sleeve Linen Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. The lightweight material adds breathability and you can choose from three color options. It will look nice with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks women include:

