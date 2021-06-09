FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors fall as low as $147.50 (Up to $183 off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsMSI
Save $183 From $147.50

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch Curved 21:9 UWQHD 165Hz Monitor (MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR) for $699.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to adopt a new display, this could be your moment. MSI’s offering delivers a curved, UltraWide display with a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1000R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 165Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals from $147.50.

More monitors on sale

Believe it or not, the deals haven’t stopped there. You can still snatch up GIGABYTE’s 32-inch curved monitor at $300, a variety of others from LG, Samsung, and others from $213, alongside Acer’s 280Hz solution at $330. No matter which route you take, be sure to check out this industrial L-shaped desk for just $54.

MSI 34-inch Curved UWQHD 165Hz Monitor features:

  • Curved Gaming display (1000R) – The best gameplay immersion
  • 1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
  • Built-in light sensor that automatically detects the surrounding area’s light source
  • Built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations
  • Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals MSI

About the Author

Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string light...
Razer Seiren Emote Mic brings an LED display to your st...
Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans starting fro...
TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Came...
Upgrade your home theater with Govee’s Smart Ambi...
Bring a HealthKit-enabled eufy smart scale to your work...
Score a highly-rated Chefman air fryer today at up to 5...
TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp doubles as a 4000mAh...
Show More Comments

Related

$72 off

Monitor Madness: up to $100 off LG UltraWides, Samsung, more from $213

$297 Learn More
New low

GIGABYTE’s 32-inch curved monitor delivers 2K visuals at 165Hz, 1ms response, more from $300

$300 Learn More
New low

Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights, now $13 Prime shipped (All-time low)

$13 Learn More
$150 off

Hover-1’s Blackhawk Electric Scooter goes 26-miles on a charge at low of $450 (Save $150)

$450 Learn More
Reg. $180

Razer Seiren Emote Mic brings an LED display to your streaming setup at $100 (Save $80)

$100 Learn More
24% off

Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans starting from $46.50 (Reg. up to $75) + more from $10.50

$10.50+ Learn More
$370 off

Espresso machines up to $370 off: Delonghi refurb, combo brewers, and more from $14.50

$14.50+ Learn More
Save 25%

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera sees first discount at $37.50 shipped

$37.50 Learn More