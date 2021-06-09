Onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors fall as low as $147.50 (Up to $183 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch Curved 21:9 UWQHD 165Hz Monitor (MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR) for $699.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to adopt a new display, this could be your moment. MSI’s offering delivers a curved, UltraWide display with a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1000R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 165Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals from $147.50.
More monitors on sale
- LG 32-inch Ultragear QHD 165Hz (32GN650-B): $297 (Reg. $397)
- ASUS TUF 32-inch WQHD 165Hz (VG32VQ1B): $300 (Reg. $380)
- Delayed shipping
- Dell 27-inch 1080p 75Hz (S2721H): $147.50 (Reg. $190)
- Delayed shipping
- Monoprice 34-inch Curved UWQHD 144Hz: $397.50 (Reg. $500)
- Acer 27-inch WQHD 75Hz (KA272U biipx): $200 (Reg. $250)
- MSI Creator 32-inch 4K 60Hz (PS321URV): $691 (Reg. $875)
- BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch 1080p 144Hz (XL2411P): $159 (Reg. $199)
- Acer 28-inch 4K 60Hz (CB282K smiiprx): $250 (Reg. $320)
- MSI 32-inch WQHD Curved (Optix MAG322CQR): $313 (Reg. $400)
- Delayed shipping
- Acer Predator 27-inch 1080p 144Hz (XB273 Pbmiprzx): $341 (Reg. $450)
- Lenovo 27-inch 1080p 144Hz (G27-20): $220 (Reg. $260)
- View all…
Believe it or not, the deals haven’t stopped there. You can still snatch up GIGABYTE’s 32-inch curved monitor at $300, a variety of others from LG, Samsung, and others from $213, alongside Acer’s 280Hz solution at $330. No matter which route you take, be sure to check out this industrial L-shaped desk for just $54.
MSI 34-inch Curved UWQHD 165Hz Monitor features:
- Curved Gaming display (1000R) – The best gameplay immersion
- 1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
- Built-in light sensor that automatically detects the surrounding area’s light source
- Built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations
- Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!