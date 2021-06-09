Onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors fall as low as $147.50 (Up to $183 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 34-inch Curved 21:9 UWQHD 165Hz Monitor (MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR) for $699.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to adopt a new display, this could be your moment. MSI’s offering delivers a curved, UltraWide display with a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1000R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 165Hz refresh rate. Across the back you’ll find dual HDMI inputs, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals from $147.50.

More monitors on sale

Believe it or not, the deals haven’t stopped there. You can still snatch up GIGABYTE’s 32-inch curved monitor at $300, a variety of others from LG, Samsung, and others from $213, alongside Acer’s 280Hz solution at $330. No matter which route you take, be sure to check out this industrial L-shaped desk for just $54.

MSI 34-inch Curved UWQHD 165Hz Monitor features:

Curved Gaming display (1000R) – The best gameplay immersion

1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

Built-in light sensor that automatically detects the surrounding area’s light source

Built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations

Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas

