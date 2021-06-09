FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound System plunges to $350 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound System for $349.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Add multi-dimensional audio to your home theater with this premium solution from VIZIO. It delivers a “surround sound system right out of the box” to create more immersive movie, TV, and video game experiences. You’ll get a 5-channel soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two satellite speakers. This system can be paired with multiple VIZIO and Chromecast devices for multi-room streaming throughout your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This more affordable VIZIO 29-inch soundbar can also serve as a nice upgrade for folks that typically rely on a TV’s built-in speakers. Pricing clocks in at $75, allowing you to only spend a fraction of what you would on the lead deal. That being said, you will end up forfeiting surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more.

Since you’re here, you may also want to consider Polk’s new React Sound Bar at $199. And don’t forget that Denon’s refurbished 9.2-channel 8K AV Receiver is $300 off and Govee’s Smart Ambiance bias lighting kit is down to $46. Finally, be sure to at least peek at LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV since it is at an Amazon low of $1,400.

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Sound System features:

  • Premium home theater sound system featuring Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional audio technology
  • Delivers a complete ten-channel surround sound system right out of the box, with every component included
  • Experience a truly immersive surround sound experience with four dedicated upward-firing height speakers

