Upgrade your home theater with Govee’s Smart Ambiance LED Lightbar bias lighting kit at $46

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Ambiance LED Lightbars with Camera for $46.09 shipped when you use the code GOVEE6054M at checkout. Down 37% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked on this kit and is the best available. While smart, and compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, this ambiance LED set is really designed to take your home theater to new heights. There’s an included camera that sits on top of your TV to see the screen and adjust the colors/brightness of the lightbars accordingly. This delivers an immersive movie-watching experience, and normally costs a few hundred dollars to accomplish with Philips Hue gear. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the included camera and unique styling that the lightbars here offer to save quite a bit of cash. Govee also has a USB-powered RGB LED Light Strip for $16 on Amazon. This runs off your TV’s built-in USB port and adds RGB bias lighting to your home theater. You’ll have to set the color here, instead of it using a camera to automatically adjust it, so do keep that in mind.

Already in the Philips Hue ecosystem? Earlier today, we found the White Ambiance Smart Bulb on sale for just $15. This supports HomeKit’s Adaptive Lighting platform and further expands your voice-controlled smart home setup at the same time. This deal won’t last long, so be sure to give it a look and cash in on the savings while there’s still time.

More on the Govee Smart Ambiance LED Lightbar Set:

New Viewing Experience: The light bars sync easily with your TV screen images and sounds. Enhance your gaming, movie, and musical experiences with vibrant lighting, 16 million colors, and 12 preset modes.

Voice Control: Create the ideal movie or gaming ambiance using simple voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. Setting the mood for your Friday night get-togethers is now easier than ever. (Our WiFi module is built in the camera, only camera connected to the control box, then you can enjoy the Alexa or Google voice control.)

Intelligent Camera: The camera captures colors on your TV screen and automatically applies them to the lights. Enjoy lagless synchronization without needing an HDMI cable or being restricted by streaming services.

