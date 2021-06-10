FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s expansive 173-piece Household + Mechanic’s Tool Set strikes new low of $55.50

-
New low $55.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 173-piece Household/Mechanic’s Tool Set for $55.41 shipped. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in the past by $7. If you’re in need of some basic tools or simply want a set that keeps them all in once place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 173 pieces of Amazon-made gear with items ranging from wrenches to sockets, a tape measure, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul everything from one place to another. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If your needs are basic, the kit above could be overkill. This paves the way for you to drastically reduce spending with this Stalwart 6-piece Hand Tool Set at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get six helpful items: a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. As with the lead deal, everything can be easily hauled and organized using the included case.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw at $59 or grab DEWALT’s 13-inch thickness planer at $499. Additional finds include this roundup of Gerber Gear multi-tools, pocket knives, and others from $17 alongside a similar batch of tactical pens and more as low as $4.50. Oh, and don’t forget that a Home Depot Father’s Day sale is live with up to $500 off mowers, tools, and the list goes on.

Amazon Basics 173-piece Tool Set features:

  • 173-piece hand tool set for basic household repairs and everyday projects; includes 8 combination wrenches, 3/8-inch ratchet wrench, 22 hex keys, 6-inch slip-joint pliers, 6-inch long nose pliers, and more (scroll down to view complete list)
  • Made of durable heat-treated and chrome-plated alloy steel for long-lasting, corrosion-resistant strength
  • Plastic non-slip handles provide enhanced comfort and control

