DEWALT’s 13-inch thickness planer bundle hits lowest price in months at $499, more from $21

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 2-speed 13-inch Thickness Planer for $499 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $640, this matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months only once before and comes within $30 of the best Amazon has offered it for. Not only will you get DEWALT’s high-end thickness planer here, but also the upgraded in/outfeed tables as well as a spare set of blades. This ensures you have everything needed to dimension your lumber for a project and get things to a perfect thickness. You’ll find the two different speed options here that range from 96 or 179 CPI (cuts per inch) depending on if you’re rough dimensioning or finishing your lumber. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of happy woodworkers. Head below for other great DIY deals if you’re still in the market for Father’s Day gifts.

More DIY tools on sale:

Don’t miss out on Home Depot’s epic Father’s Day sale that’s going on right now. There’s savings on all kinds of tools and gear for dad, including ride-on mowers, grills, tool combo kits, and more. We have the details all right here so they’re easy to find, so be sure to give it a look and pick dad up something special this year.

More on DEWALT’s Thickness Planer:

  • Three knife cutter head of the thickness planer delivers 30% longer knife life and makes knife change faster and easier
  • Two-speed gear box of the wood planer allows users to change feed speed to optimizing cuts per inch at 96 or 179 CPI
  • Fan-assisted chip ejection vacuums chip off of the cutter head and exhausts them out of the machine
  • 19-3/4-inch cast aluminum base is 2 times more rigid than a standard 10-inch base and folding tables

