Bowflex’s 840 SelectTech adjustable kettlebell now $151 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell for $151.10 shipped. Currently $179 direct, but regularly fetching closer to $200 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $152. Today’s offer is a Amazon 2021 low and the best price we can find. Sure you could go grab a more affordable set of kettlebells of varying weights, but they take up way more space and won’t grow with you through your fitness journey as elegantly. This one can adjust from a lighter 8-pounds all the way up to 40-pounds with the simple turn of the on-board dial. It provides an “ergonomic handle” with durable modeling around metal plates, 24 trader-led exercises, and essentially takes the place of six individual kettlebells in one space-saving footprint. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the $150+ price tag is just too much for your workout needs, take a look at this 3-piece Kettlebell Set with Storage Rack for $50 shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 5,100 Amazon customers and includes 5-, 10-, and 15-pound weights. Clearly that’s not as versatile as the Bowflex option above, but it will help you to get a workout in for more than $100 less.

We also just spotted a solid price drop on Reebok’s iPhone-ready ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike as well as this morning’s gold Box offer on the DeskCycle 2 under-desk exerciser for $150and thissmart jump rope. Head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more workout gear and be sure to check out these Apple Watch Series 6 workout companion offers with some of the best prices yet.

More on the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell:

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds

