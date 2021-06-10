Reebok’s iPhone-ready ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike ships for $229 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike for $228.77 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and comes within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This Reebok-branded exercise bike is an affordable option for anyone that wants to adopt an app-enabled piece of at-home workout gear. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for pairing with the Reebok Fitness app for tailoring, tracking, and breaking down your workouts. An integrated 5.5-inch screen showcases stats, allows you to choose from 19 fitness programs, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you can live without Bluetooth connectivity and other frills, consider XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $113. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1 by 18.1 inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have collectively left more than 12,300 reviews and the average rating for this popular exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re here, you may also want to also consider a DeskCycle 2 under-desk exerciser for $150. And tap into the Reebok Fitness app from your wrist with an Apple Watch Series 6 from $329. Other health-friendly deals include eufy’s smart scales from $20 and this app-enabled smart jump rope for $16 Prime shipped.

Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike features:

24 levels electronic resistance

Bluetooth enabled console with 19 programmes

20 lb flywheel

Hand grip Pulse sensors

Dual adjustable soft saddle (vertical and horizontal)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!