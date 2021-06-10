FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling pull-down kitchen faucet plunges to $33 (Save 30%)

Forious (97% lifetime positive feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in brushed nickel for $33.13 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.14 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated these days, this deal could save the day. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also able to simplify your dishwashing tasks thanks to a pull-down design. It’s comprised of eco-friendly stainless steel and features a brushed nickel finish. This #1 best-seller is rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in this automatic soap dispenser for $16? Like the faucet above, it too has a stainless steel construction. This will allow it to easily blend in while also contributing to the upgraded look of your kitchen. It features a 9.56-ounce capacity, which should keep you going for quite a while before you’ll need a refill.

Other kitchen-friendly deals worth checking out include this $32 conical burr grinder, a Rubbermaid Pantry Food Container at $11, and Yummly smart wireless meat thermometer for $79. Once you’re done cooking, don’t forget that you can grab a seat on Serta’s Contemporary Sofa at $315 shipped. Swing by our home goods guide to see what else may catch your eye.

FORIOUS Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first.
  • Adjust water pressure and temperature with the integrated single handle kitchen faucet, with 3 setting modes (STREAM/SPRAY/ PAUSE). Multi-layer brushed nickel resists fingerprints and corrosion resistance, high temperature resistant hose. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.

