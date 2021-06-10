FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

There’s no excuse. Every coffee setup needs this $32 conical burr grinder (Amazon low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBrim
New low $32

Amazon is offering the Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $32.13 shipped. Normally fetching $100 at both Best Buy and Williams-Sonoma, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by around $13. If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your coffee brewing setup, this is a great option. It can grind up to 85 grams of coffee at a time, meaning that you can brew up to 17 cups in a single sitting. You’ll find multiple grind settings, allowing you to dial it in for the perfect brew. Whether you’re an espresso drinker, use a French Press, pour-over, or even drip brewer, there’s an option for you here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need a burr grinder for higher-quality brews, then check out the Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder. It’s just $20 at Amazon, which saves an additional $12 from today’s lead deal. The main difference between blade and burr grinding is how uniform the end result is, which matters a lot when doing something like espresso, but much less if you’re using a drip brewer.

Should you invest in the burr grinder featured above, then why not upgrade the rest of your coffee setup? We’re currently tracking espresso machines up to $370 off, which makes now a great time to pick one up. There are brewing options from $14.50 here with brands like De’Longhi and more represented.

More about the Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

  • PERFECT GRIND: This coffee grinder delivers uniform coffee grounds every time. The fully automated design optimizes grind speed to preserve your coffee’s aroma with 17 precise grind settings from Turkish mochas to French press.
  • ADJUSTABLE GRIND SETTINGS: Grind up to 85 grams of coffee at a time in the easily removable bean container. The durable sleek design is ideal for long lasting, every day use. Features Adjustable ground volume with auto shut-off (1-17 cups)
  • PERFECTION MADE EASY: BIRM Burr Grinders consistently grind your beans into even pieces between stainless steel conical burrs, preserving the bean’s intrinsic flavor and aroma better than a blade grinder. Removable coffee bean container holds up to 185 grams

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Brim

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 returns to all-tim...
Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on s...
Score iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless car mount ...
Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock supp...
Save 20% on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star ...
Rubbermaid’s Pantry Food Container matching Amazo...
Turn one wall plug into 12 surge-protected outlets and ...
Targus’ Hero backpack is made of 26 recycled bott...
Show More Comments

Related

$370 off

Espresso machines up to $370 off: Delonghi refurb, combo brewers, and more from $14.50

$14.50+ Learn More
Save $41

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 returns to all-time low at $159 shipped

$159 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of watchOS 8 on sale from $329 (Save up to $100)

From $329 Learn More
Reg. $50

Score iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless car mount ahead of summer road trips at $35

$35 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 10, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, Leather MagSafe case, more

Listen now
Reg. $190

Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock supports dual 4K60: $161.50 (Reg. $190)

$161.50 Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Mario, Harry Potter, much more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Goal Zero launches new Yeti 1000X portable power station with 60W USB-C output, more

Learn More