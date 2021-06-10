There’s no excuse. Every coffee setup needs this $32 conical burr grinder (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $32.13 shipped. Normally fetching $100 at both Best Buy and Williams-Sonoma, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by around $13. If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your coffee brewing setup, this is a great option. It can grind up to 85 grams of coffee at a time, meaning that you can brew up to 17 cups in a single sitting. You’ll find multiple grind settings, allowing you to dial it in for the perfect brew. Whether you’re an espresso drinker, use a French Press, pour-over, or even drip brewer, there’s an option for you here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need a burr grinder for higher-quality brews, then check out the Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder. It’s just $20 at Amazon, which saves an additional $12 from today’s lead deal. The main difference between blade and burr grinding is how uniform the end result is, which matters a lot when doing something like espresso, but much less if you’re using a drip brewer.

Should you invest in the burr grinder featured above, then why not upgrade the rest of your coffee setup? We’re currently tracking espresso machines up to $370 off, which makes now a great time to pick one up. There are brewing options from $14.50 here with brands like De’Longhi and more represented.

More about the Brim Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

PERFECT GRIND: This coffee grinder delivers uniform coffee grounds every time. The fully automated design optimizes grind speed to preserve your coffee’s aroma with 17 precise grind settings from Turkish mochas to French press.

ADJUSTABLE GRIND SETTINGS: Grind up to 85 grams of coffee at a time in the easily removable bean container. The durable sleek design is ideal for long lasting, every day use. Features Adjustable ground volume with auto shut-off (1-17 cups)

PERFECTION MADE EASY: BIRM Burr Grinders consistently grind your beans into even pieces between stainless steel conical burrs, preserving the bean’s intrinsic flavor and aroma better than a blade grinder. Removable coffee bean container holds up to 185 grams

