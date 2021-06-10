Expand seating with Serta’s Contemporary Sofa at $315 shipped (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Serta Carmina 75-inch Contemporary Sofa for $315.20 shipped. That’s $85 off the typical rate there and comes within $30 of the all-time low. If your living room or home office is in need of refreshed seating, this deal may be just the thing. It measures 33 x 75 x 36 inches and brings “a perfect combination of coziness and elegance” into your space. Buyers are bound to appreciate its soft back pillows, seat cushions, and tool-free assembly. The frame is constructed from hardwood materials, helping it to achieve a design that’s said to be both sturdy and durable. Rated 4+ stars from 57% of Amazon shoppers.

Reinvest a tad of today’s savings on Amazon’s 136-piece Felt Furniture Pad Set at $3 Prime shipped. This kit will help prevent the feet of your new sofa from scuffing up your floor when shifting it into the perfect position. You’ll also stand to benefit from dampened noise levels when furniture is moved around. Well over 2,600 shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

If you plan to place your new couch in the living room, VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound System could pair nicely at $350. And for those of you that want to see what other furniture is on sale, this tempered glass patio table is $33 and earlier we spotted a 47-inch wood office desk at $60. Finally, don’t forget to peek at Philips’ SmartSleep Wake-up Light for $80. With it, you’ll be able to banish noisy alarms from your life.

Serta Carmina 75-inch Contemporary Sofa features:

MODERN STYLE: Track arms curve upward to a high back to wrap you in comfort

GREAT FOR THE FAMILY: Soft couch with sturdy back pillows and seat cushions

DURABLE HARDWOOD CONSTRUCTION: Sturdy design supported with quality hardwood materials

FITS YOUR LIVING SPACE: A perfect combination of coziness and elegance

EASY ASSEMBLY: Quick tool-free assembly for easy setup

