Rubbermaid’s Pantry Food Container matching Amazon low at $11 (Up to 33% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the 7.8-cup Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Airtight Food Storage Container for $10.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 and fetching closer to $15 at Amazon lately, this is up to 33% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a larger container that works for full meal leftovers, but might make better use in the pantry to carry the brown sugar, pet treats, and things of that nature. The snap on lid and “durable” container walls “keep out moisture and humidity.” And then you’re looking at a top-rack dishwasher-safe design that can also get thrown in the freezer for leftovers. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. 

You’ll also find some smaller rubbermaid Brilliance containers as well as an 8-pack of plastic options on sale at Amazon today with deals starting from $18.50 Prime shipped and up to 15% in savings. You can browse through those options right here, but be sure to check out this deal on Rubbermaid’s bento box-style container set as well. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for more cooking and grocery deals including the Yummly smart wireless meat thermometer, these discounted K-Cups, yesterday’s offers on Espresso machines at up to $370 off, and Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro at $200 off

More on the Rubbermaid Pantry Food Storage Container:

  • Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized
  • Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity
  • Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh
  • Containers stack for compact storage
  • Thick, durable container walls for everyday use
  • Freezer-safe, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free

