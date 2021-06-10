Yummly smart wireless meat thermometer with magnetic dock now $79 (Reg. up to $129)

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer in white for $79 shipped. Regularly $129 at Best Buy where it is also now on sale for $79, today’s deal is as much as 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on the white model at Amazon. While there are certainly more affordable options out there, this one is particularly elegant and feature-rich. Alongside the sleek overall design, you’re looking at a magnetic charging dock and full-on smartphone connectivity to take your grilling next level this summer and ensure the perfect medium-rare (or whatever you’re after there). This Bluetooth-enabled system allows for remote cook monitoring from up to 150-feet away with a 25-hour runtime per charge, and features one of those easy-to-use leave-in stainless steel probes for continuous monitoring. The Yummly app supports both iOS and Android devices as well as a host of timers and recipe ideas. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fancy design, magnetic dock, and app control don’t mater to you, forget the Yummly and score a ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $14 instead. While this one also won’t provide a leave-in probe setup, it will certainly help to get the proper cook on your food and make for a much more stress-free BBQ experience this summer. Rated 4+ stars from over 85,000 Amazon customers.

Hit up the Home Depot Father’s Day sale from some solid deals on grills, check out Cuisinart’s new foldable model, or try your hand at some smoked meats this summer with Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker at more than $50 off. Then dive into our home goods guide for even more ways to upgrade your space including Command strip and hook packs, this 47-inch wood office desk at $60, this afternoon’s price drop on Amazon’s expansive 173-piece Household and Mechanic’s Tool Set, and this 4-pack of LED lights.

More on Yummly:

Completely wireless thermometer and charging dock allows you to monitor cooking from up to 150 feet away, with 25+ hours of continuous use between charges.

Bluetooth smart device connectivity to control your cooking through the free Yummly️ app, available for iOS or Android smartphones and tablets.

Built-in timers let you go ahead and multitask—we’ll keep an eye on the food and alert you when it’s ready. Additional alerts tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat if needed, and how long to let it rest before eating.

Assisted cooking options to set the target temperature of your food based on your preferred doneness—no memorization needed. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready. Dual temperature sensors monitor internal food and ambient oven temperatures to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!