Best Buy is currently offering Google Stadia Premiere Edition for $50 shipped. Normally you’d pay $100 for the package, with today’s offer undercutting the competing discount direct from Google by $10 to mark the best price of the year and one of the lowest to date overall. Not to mention clean 50% in savings. Google Stadia Premiere Edition includes everything you need to game without a console. Alongside the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, you’re also getting a 1-month subscription to the Pro service which delivers 4K HDR playback of AAA titles, alongside discounts on the games themselves.

While the reception hasn’t exactly been glowing since its launch, today’s 50% discount certainly makes for a compelling time to test out the service. And with how hard it’s been to find a GPU in-stock at MSRP, this is a compelling alternative to still play some of the latest games for those who aren’t ready to empty their wallets to build a PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review, where we returned to test out Google Stadia a year after its launch. Head below for additional details on the Google Stadia sale.

While the featured package is a great option for playing AAA games on the big screen, one of the perks of Google Stadia is that you can access content from just about any device. So for those looking to get their game on using a smartphone, using some of your savings from the lead deal on this controller mount is a notable solution. It’ll only set you back $15 at Amazon and comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 480 customers. With an adjustable design, you’ll be able to clip your iPhone or Android handset above the controller for a convenient mobile gaming experience.

Speaking of improved gaming setups for away from the desk, don’t forget that we’re still tracking some of the best prices to date on Razer’s Kishi Gamepads. Available for both iPhone and Android devices, prices are currently starting at $55 to deliver as much as 32% in savings. In either case, these controller grips turn your handset into a Nintendo Switch-like device for enjoying a more comfortable gaming experience while on-the-go.

More on Google Stadia Premiere Edition:

Stadia is Google’s gaming platform that lets you instantly play your favorite video games on screens you already own. Access to Stadia is free – you only pay for the games Stream games directly to your favorite compatible devices. They’re ready wherever you have Wi-Fi or Ethernet, without waiting for installs, downloads, or updates. Stadia Premiere Edition lets you bring Stadia to the biggest screen in your home: your TV. It includes a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming games to your television, plus a Stadia Controller.

