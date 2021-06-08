FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Kishi Gamepad for Android smartphones sees 32% discount to new all-time low at $55

Reg. $80 $55

Amazon currently offers the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $54.99 shipped. Joining the iPhone model which went on sale last week, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Supporting a wide range of Android smartphones, Razer’s Kishi controller grip brings a Switch-like experience into the mix for diving into mobile games on top of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an ergonomic grip design for getting your game on away from the console or PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 5,400 customers and you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For those who already have an Xbox controller in their setup, or want to pick one up on sale, scoring the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $15 is a great alternative to the lead deal. While you’re ditching the more convenient design of the Kishi gamepad, this clip will let you position a smartphone right above an Xbox Wireless Controller for an elevated gaming experience that’s sure to give you an edge over the competition.

But if it’s gear for your desktop battlestation, the ongoing Razer Gamer Days sale is packed with notable offers to get you ready for E3 and beyond. With new all-time lows on its latest keyboards, mice, and other streaming essentials, pricing starts at $40. No matter what gear you end up with though, don’t forget to check out all of the details on the new Iskur X ergonomic gaming chair from Razer, which just launched last week.

Razer Kishi Controller Grip features:

Clickable analog thumb sticks for great accuracy and tactile feedback: refined your aim and execution with a familiar Console Controller experience, supported by an array of face and Bumper Buttons, as well as a d-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

