Turn one wall plug into 12 surge-protected outlets and four USB ports at $15.50 (Save 36%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the iClever 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector for $15.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there, undercuts comparable solutions from lesser-known brands by around 23%, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, there’s a good chance it always feels as if there are never enough outlets. For this reason, I grabbed a few surge protectors just like this about two years ago and haven’t regretted my decision since. Now I have a ton of outlets in all of my high-traffic areas. This specific solution boasts 4200-Joules of surge protection, 12 outlets, and four 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s wall tap for $3 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for. Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

Sprinkle USB ports throughout your home when grabbing these TOPGREENER in-wall outlets at $18. And if you picked up a surge protector for your office, it may also be time for a new desk. Thankfully we have you covered with this 47-inch wood office desk at $60 in addition to an industrial L-shaped solution for just $54. And before you move on, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the RapidX MyCharging Station review.

iClever 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector features:

  • Designed with 6 regular Outlets & 6 widely spaced Outlets & 4 USB ports (1875W / 15A) with 6.6ft extra long extension cord. This power strip surge protector can function as an excellent power station for 12 AC-powered devices and 4 USB devices simultaneously, and still protect them and your family from more potential electrical risk.
  • Built-in 4 USB ports with SmartID technology (each port 5V/max 2.4A), it will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed. This power strip flat plug can charge up to 4 USB devices Charge at the same time! 4 USB ports (total 5V / 4.8A / 24W) can charge almost any USB device.

