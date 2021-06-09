Bring a HealthKit-enabled eufy smart scale to your workout kit from $20 (Save up to 40%)

eufy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This is also the lowest we’ve seen in nearly six months. Anker’s eufy smart scale is a great way to get the most out of your workouts and exercise routine thanks to a variety of sensors which can track everything from weight to body fat, BMI, bone mass, and other stats. Plus, it’ll pair with Apple Heath and Google Fit to bring the data into your preferred ecosystem. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, eufy’s official Amazon storefront has the Anker Smart Scale C1 for $19.99. Typically fetching $33, you’re looking at nearly 40% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price to date. Much like the featured eufy smart scale, the C1 model arrives with HealthKit support alongside integration with other platforms over Bluetooth. You’re looking at many of the same sensors included as well, but without the same precision or upgraded accuracy as found on the P1 above. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,700 customers.

Then complete your fitness regimen upgrade by strapping Apple Watch Series 6 models onto your wrist at $70 off. With a collection of styles on sale, you’ll be able to pick up offerings with everything from silicone sport bands to fabric straps and more from $329.

Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

