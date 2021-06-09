This tempered glass patio table is yours for $33 shipped (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture Tempered Glass/Metal Table for $33.04 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s 17% off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. On the hunt for a new patio table? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this affordable solution. This unit is comprised of steel and a tempered glass surface ensures it will be easy to clean once you’re finished using it. The surface is round and has a diameter of roughly 23.8 inches, providing plenty of space for a couple people to enjoy dinner, play cards, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Once your new table is set up, you may want to give it a once over with Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 20 pre-moistened wipes that pave the way for you to quickly clean this surface going forward. More than 5,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.
While you’re at it, why not dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights at $13 Prime shipped? There’s also a TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp that doubles as a 4000mAh lantern for $26. And if you’d like to start BBQing, this Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker ships for $97. Finally, don’t forget that your trees can be easily trimmed with Sun Joe’s $59 Electric Pole Saw.
Flash Furniture Tempered Glass/Metal Table features:
- If you have wasted space in your restaurant where a big table just won’t fit, this little gem of a table will add much needed real estate to your floor plan and much needed profit to your bottom line. Pair with slim stools or chairs to complete the look
- Round table with 5mm thick glass, clear tempered glass surface, 1.25″ edge top
- Top Size: 23.75″ Round, Base Size: 17″W, Seats up to 2 Adults
- Contemporary glass and metal table for commercial and residential use
