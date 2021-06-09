This tempered glass patio table is yours for $33 shipped (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture Tempered Glass/Metal Table for $33.04 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s 17% off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. On the hunt for a new patio table? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this affordable solution. This unit is comprised of steel and a tempered glass surface ensures it will be easy to clean once you’re finished using it. The surface is round and has a diameter of roughly 23.8 inches, providing plenty of space for a couple people to enjoy dinner, play cards, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once your new table is set up, you may want to give it a once over with Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 20 pre-moistened wipes that pave the way for you to quickly clean this surface going forward. More than 5,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights at $13 Prime shipped? There’s also a TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp that doubles as a 4000mAh lantern for $26. And if you’d like to start BBQing, this Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker ships for $97. Finally, don’t forget that your trees can be easily trimmed with Sun Joe’s $59 Electric Pole Saw.

Flash Furniture Tempered Glass/Metal Table features:

If you have wasted space in your restaurant where a big table just won’t fit, this little gem of a table will add much needed real estate to your floor plan and much needed profit to your bottom line. Pair with slim stools or chairs to complete the look

Round table with 5mm thick glass, clear tempered glass surface, 1.25″ edge top

Top Size: 23.75″ Round, Base Size: 17″W, Seats up to 2 Adults

Contemporary glass and metal table for commercial and residential use

