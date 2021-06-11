Blackstone’s portable Flat Top Grill Station is Amazon’s #1 best seller: $108.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Blackstone Heavy-Duty Flat Top Grill Station for $108.44 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. Take your outdoor cooking skills to new heights with this portable griddle. It boasts a lightweight, carry-friendly design that makes it a cinch to take from one place to another. The cooktop offers 267-square inches of cooking space, providing plenty of room to craft a meal for 2-4 people at a time. Fueled by propane, the burner is able to crank out 12,500 BTUs of heat. This #1 best-seller is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars.

If the griddle above is overkill for your needs, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. More than 6,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you also have a look at Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker for $97 in addition to a nice roundup of Stanley steel bottles, food jars, and more from $19. Other outdoor-friendly deals include multi-tools, tactical pens, and more from $4.50 alongside a notable batch of Gerber Gear solutions as low as $17. Swing by our sports and fitness guide to see what else may catch your eye.

Blackstone Heavy-Duty Flat Top Grill Station features:

Blackstone 17 inch tabletop griddle is the perfect portable cooking station for your next camping, hunting or tailgating adventure. It is lightweight, carry friendly and always ready to roll – no prep required!

Our countertop griddle is ideal for cooking a variety of foods, including hamburgers, fish, hashbrowns, pancakes, eggs, bacon, veggies, and more. The 267 In2 cooking surface can easily feed up to 2-4 people.

