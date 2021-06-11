Amazon will ship this 3-seater sofa to your door for $362.50 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the FURINNO Brive Tufted 3-Seater Faux Leather Sofa for $362.34 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $88 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This standout sofa is an excellent way to update a living room, home office, and more. A tufted design ensures that it’s ready to fit nicely in both modern and contemporary spaces alike. The entire piece measures 76.4 x 32.3 x 31.9 inches and provides enough space to seat three. A faux leather design delivers a classic look without the concern of any animals being harmed. All necessary hardware, parts, and instructions are included, helping ensure assembly will be quick and easy. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Once assembled, why not allow the full beauty of your new sofa to shine through with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are able to add a brilliant and protective shine to everything from leather to granite, wood, stainless steel, and much more. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

We’re only getting started. Other home upgrades worth considering include a 43-inch electric standing desk at $200 in addition to this #1 best-selling pull-down kitchen faucet at $33. You can also grab a 47-inch wood office desk at $60 or even this black and white leather gaming chair for $90. Peruse our home goods guide to see what else is currently on sale.

FURINNO Brive Tufted 3-Seater Faux Leather Sofa features:

Tufted faux leather upholestery with slightly tapered legs

Designed and manufactured to hold up to 700 pounds.

Square arms 3-seater sofa with cushioned back and seat for enhanced comfort

Fits in your space, fits on your budget.

Product Dimensions: 76.38 (W) x 32.28 (H) x 31.89 (D) Inches

