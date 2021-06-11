FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship this 3-seater sofa to your door for $362.50 (Reg. $450)

-
AmazonHome GoodsFurinno
Reg. $450 $362.50

Amazon is offering the FURINNO Brive Tufted 3-Seater Faux Leather Sofa for $362.34 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $88 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This standout sofa is an excellent way to update a living room, home office, and more. A tufted design ensures that it’s ready to fit nicely in both modern and contemporary spaces alike. The entire piece measures 76.4 x 32.3 x 31.9 inches and provides enough space to seat three. A faux leather design delivers a classic look without the concern of any animals being harmed. All necessary hardware, parts, and instructions are included, helping ensure assembly will be quick and easy. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Once assembled, why not allow the full beauty of your new sofa to shine through with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are able to add a brilliant and protective shine to everything from leather to granite, wood, stainless steel, and much more. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

We’re only getting started. Other home upgrades worth considering include a 43-inch electric standing desk at $200 in addition to this #1 best-selling pull-down kitchen faucet at $33. You can also grab a 47-inch wood office desk at $60 or even this black and white leather gaming chair for $90. Peruse our home goods guide to see what else is currently on sale.

FURINNO Brive Tufted 3-Seater Faux Leather Sofa features:

  • Tufted faux leather upholestery with slightly tapered legs
  • Designed and manufactured to hold up to 700 pounds.
  • Square arms 3-seater sofa with cushioned back and seat for enhanced comfort
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget.
  • Product Dimensions: 76.38 (W) x 32.28 (H) x 31.89 (D) Inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Furinno

About the Author

Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darli...
Keep your car happy and healthy with this highly-rated ...
Upgrade dad to an Ekster front pocket wallet/Bluetooth ...
Save $150 on Marshall’s Stanmore II Wi-Fi-enabled...
SanDisk’s expansive, yet compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe...
This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a ful...
Pocket this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $...
This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Expand seating with Serta’s Contemporary Sofa at $315 shipped (Reg. $400)

$315 Learn More

New SmallRig Mini Follow Focus upgrades your compact videography kit

Learn More
Save 60%

Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darling wooden baker’s rack at $38.50 (Reg. $96)

$38.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Keep your car happy and healthy with this highly-rated 12V battery tester at new low of $27

$27 Learn More
85% off

Weekend magazine sale from under $4/yr.: National Geographic, Women’s Health, more

$4/yr. Learn More

Polaroid releases Keith Haring-inspired instant camera in time for Pride month

Learn More

Military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now available with crush-proof design, more

Order Now! Learn More
20% off

Upgrade dad to an Ekster front pocket wallet/Bluetooth tracker from $39 on Amazon

From $39 Learn More