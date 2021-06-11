FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This modern 2-slice digital toaster with LED display is down to $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

Reg. $50 $30

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This model stands out from others in the marketplace with a sleek digital touchscreen display that shows a countdown timer. Users can also choose between additional toasting options like bagel, defrost, or reheat. From there, it carries a 1000-watt heating system, extra wide slots (large enough for things like bagels and thick bread), a removable crumb tray for easy clean-ups, seven shade options, and the stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

For something more affordable consider the $25 Black+Decker 2-slice extra-wide model. And while it’s not quite as modern-looking as the options above, you can save even more with the Amazon Basics 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster sells for under $23. Both models carry solid ratings from as many as 21,000 Amazon customers, just don’t expect to get the sweet touchscreen display here. 

Head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts including Amazon’s #1 best-selling pull-down kitchen faucet, this $32 conical burr grinder (Amazon low), deals on Rubbermaid’s Pantry Food Containers, and up to 30% off K-Cup packs. Just make sure you don’t miss the Home Depot Father’s Day and the rest of our deals for dad right here

More on the Bella 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

