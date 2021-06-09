FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on K-Cup packs today from $20: Peet’s, McCafe, Green Mountain, Cinnabon, more

-
25% off $20+

Amazon is now offering the 75-pack Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods for $27.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Go with the Subscribe & Save option and be sure to cancel the sub after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $35 or so, today’s offer is about 25% off the going rate and a perfect opportunity to stock up so you don’t end up getting forced to pay full price waiting until the last minute. This is a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied.” The dark roast Major Dickason’s blend ships in recyclable coffee pods and works in all of your Keurig and K-Cup compatible coffee makers. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers, they are also among the more popular options out there. Head below for more deals.

If you’ve never given the Peet’s K-Cups a try yet, one of the smaller 40-packs that are on sale at Best Buy for today only might be a smarter bet. In fact, you’ll find several different brands of K-Cups on sale there today including The Original Donut Shop, Green Mountain, McCafe, and even Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll flavors. These 40+ packs are all marked down 30% from around $30 to $19.99 with free delivery in orders over $35. Browse through everything right here

While we are talking K-Cups, be sure to check out this morning’s 1-day offer on Keurig’s K-Elite Coffee Maker. Or introduce some freshly made espresso to your routine at up to $370 off via today’s roundup. You’ll find several different De’Longhi models ranging in price from $230. Then hit up our home goods guide and Amazon’s early Prime Day household essential deals for even more. 

More on the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cups:

  • Major Dickason’s Blend: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s
  • Flavor & Roast: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Dark roast
  • For Keurig Brewers: Peet’s recyclable K-Cup Pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Brewers

