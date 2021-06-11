Samsung’s 2021 QLED 4K 85-inch Smart TV + $500 Prime Day credit (Up to $1,200 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,797.99 shipped with an extra $500 Amazon credit. Simply use code 65LEF3MJJQHH at checkout to redeem the extra credit for use “towards future Amazon purchases.” However, over at Best Buy, you’ll find the same TV marked down to $2,799.99 with $700 in Best Buy gift cards attached as well. Regularly up to $3,300 and including today’s bonus credit, you’re saving as much as $1,200 here. While Best Buy’s offer is a better value overall, that $500 Amazon credit might go a long way during the upcoming Prime Day Day deals. You’re looking at a massive 85-inch, 2160p 4K HDR panel with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Direct access to all of the major streaming services is joined by an “Ultrawide GameView” and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI, two USB, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if the bonus credit and Samsung branding aren’t overly important for you, consider saving a ton on this TCL 85-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. This 2021 model comes in at $1,600 shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get that Samsung QLED treatment here, but this one will look just as good to most folks and save you over $1,000.

We are still tracking a deep price drops on LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs at up to $500 offas well as LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV at a new Amazon all-time low. Then head over to our home theater guide for deep deals on the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound System and Polk’s new React Sound Bar, among much more right here.

More on the Samsung 85-Inch QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV:

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.

MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO+: Exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.

DUAL LED Backlight: Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with an expanded range of color.

