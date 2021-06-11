FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 2021 QLED 4K 85-inch Smart TV + $500 Prime Day credit (Up to $1,200 off), more

-
AmazonHome TheaterSamsung
$1,200 off $2,798

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,797.99 shipped with an extra $500 Amazon credit. Simply use code 65LEF3MJJQHH at checkout to redeem the extra credit for use “towards future Amazon purchases.” However, over at Best Buy, you’ll find the same TV marked down to $2,799.99 with $700 in Best Buy gift cards attached as well. Regularly up to $3,300 and including today’s bonus credit, you’re saving as much as $1,200 here. While Best Buy’s offer is a better value overall, that $500 Amazon credit might go a long way during the upcoming Prime Day Day deals. You’re looking at a massive 85-inch, 2160p 4K HDR panel with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Direct access to all of the major streaming services is joined by an “Ultrawide GameView” and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI, two USB, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now if the bonus credit and Samsung branding aren’t overly important for you, consider saving a ton on this TCL 85-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. This 2021 model comes in at $1,600 shipped and carries solid ratings from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get that Samsung QLED treatment here, but this one will look just as good to most folks and save you over $1,000. 

We are still tracking a deep price drops on LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs at up to $500 offas well as LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV at a new Amazon all-time low. Then head over to our home theater guide for deep deals on the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound System and Polk’s new React Sound Bar, among much more right here

More on the Samsung 85-Inch QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV:

  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.
  • MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO+: Exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.
  • DUAL LED Backlight: Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast.
  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
  • QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with an expanded range of color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and mor...
OnePlus 9 delivers a 120Hz display at a new all-time lo...
Bring the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on ...
Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases have dropped in pr...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac drops to new Amazon all-t...
Amazon $5 4K movie sale: Angel Has Fallen, Arrival, Lif...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21/+/Ultra S-View Flip...
Apple AirPods Max see rare discount, plummeting to new ...
Show More Comments

Related

$250+ off

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + extended 4-yr. warranty: $1,849 (Reg. $2,100+)

$1,849 Learn More
$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
$100+ off

LG’s 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV hits Amazon all-time low at $1,400 shipped

$1,400 Learn More
$500 off

LG 2021 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $500 off: 77-inch with $200 Visa credit + 4-yr. warranty, more

$1,597+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Interactive Thesaurus, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $22, Elden Ring pre-orders, Halo, more

$22 Learn More
25% off

Under Armour cuts up to 25% off thousands of summer items from $6

From $6 Learn More