SanDisk’s expansive, yet compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe Flash Drive hits $117.50 (All-time low)

New low $117.50

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Luxe USB-C/A Flash Drive for $117.54 shipped. That’s over $17 off the going rate found at retailers like Western Digital and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this pocket-friendly SanDisk flash drive work with both USB-A and Type-C ports, but it also wields 1TB of storage. With it you’ll be able to quickly take loads of photos or 4K video wherever you’re headed and everything will be accessible without an internet connection. Up to 150MB/s transfer speeds are supported, ensuring that even large files will open in a jiffy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For many of us, carrying 1TB of storage could end up being overkill. If you think this will be the case, consider the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go instead. It’ll only set you back by $29, allowing you to spend considerably less. That being said, you will give up 75% of the potential storage capacity. This unit is rated 4.7/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may want to peek at these solid-state drive deals from $40. You can also swing by our fresh roundup of the Satechi Father’s Day sitewide sale to score 15% off. Other discounts that may be up your alley include these aluminum MacBook stands from $14 in addition to a 43-inch electric standing desk for $200.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Luxe USB-C/A Flash Drive features:

  • The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.
  • Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.(2)
  • Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.(2)
  • Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.(3)
  • 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (4)

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a ful...
Pocket this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $...
WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter is flam...
Sense Energy Monitor helps you cut electricity costs + ...
These aluminum MacBook stands just struck new lows from...
Blackstone’s portable Flat Top Grill Station is A...
Latest model Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug hits Amazon l...
Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A32 5G sports a quad-ca...
