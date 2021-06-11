FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These aluminum MacBook stands just struck new lows from $14 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the FLAGTOP Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve been on the hunt for a premium laptop stand for your desk, this unit shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s strong enough to uphold 22 pounds of weight, ensuring it can handle any MacBook in addition to other laptops with up to 17-inch screen sizes. A height-adjustable design allows this unit to raise your notebook by up to 5.9 inches, helping bring it up to eye level for a more ergonomic setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another laptop stand discounted to $14.

We’ve also spotted FLAGTOP’s Folding Aluminum Laptop Stand for $14.03 Prime shipped from Amazon. This deal offers 22% of savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to laptop stands, there are lots of options out there to choose from. A folding design is what sets this one apart from many of the rest. It’s capable of supporting up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and shrinks down to a narrow form factor when collapsed. This will allow it to easily slide into a backpack, making it a great option to have around for whenever you need to catch a flight or hit the road. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Why stop there? Our Mac accessories guide is chock-full of other notable discounts that are certainly worth a look. Some of the most recent additions include Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $161.50, the Blue’s Yeti Nano microphone for $80, and yet another aluminum adjustable laptop stand for $26. Finally, if you need a new monitor, don’t forget to peruse this long list of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and others from $159.

FLAGTOP Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

  • Height flexibly up to 5.9″. The ergonomic design helps you correct the posture and reduces pain in the neck, shoulders and spine.
  • The entire stand is made of premium aluminum, which can absorb and discharge heat easily.
  • FLAGTOP computer stand fits all laptops of 10″ – 17″, such as MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell Inspiron XPS, HP, ASUS, Chromebook and so on. It can support notebooks up to 22lbs.

