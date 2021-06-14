FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds see early Prime Day deals from $80 shipped (Reg. up to $140)

-
AmazonHeadphones
Reg. $140 From $80

As part of its early Prime day offers, Amazon is now offering its members the All-new Echo Buds wireless earbuds for $99.99 shipped in black or white. The wired charging case model is also marked down to $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 and $140 respectively, these Prime member-only price drops are among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a great time to score a set of Amazon’s latest wireless earbuds at a major discount. Alongside the active noise cancellation, Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to “stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks.” You’re looking at up to 5-hours of playback with an additional 15-hours on the wireless charging case as well as a quick 15-minute refresh for an additional 2-hours. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, you can also make calls, set reminders, and access both Siri and Google Assistant. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Not interested in Amazon’s Echo lineup? Consider the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $42 shipped instead. There’s no direct Alexa here, but you’ll receive a highly-rated set of in-ears with a 100-hour playtime via the charging case as well as the “8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers that deliver 40% more bass and 100% more treble.” 

Be sure to check out the charging pad Amazon and Anker made specifically for the new Echo Buds right here. Then swing by our headphones guide for even more deals including Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones from $120, an all-time low on Apple AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro with Spatial Audio from $170

Hit up our breakdown of the entire Amazon Echo speaker lineup as well.

More on the All-new Echo Buds:

  • Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.
  • Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.
  • Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.
  • Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music. Wireless charging case compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

